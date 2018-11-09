Ground handling giant NAHCO posts bullish turnover of N7.25bn for Q3 results

Share This





















From Suleiman ldris, Lagos

Nigeria ground handling company Nigerian Aviation Handling Company plc (nahco aviance) is bullish of ending the year on a record high note following it continous impressive performance on the stock market.

The figures made available to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), shows an impressive N7.25 billion turnover for the nine-month period which ended September 30, 2018.

It represent an increase of 25 percent over the same period in 2017.

This outstanding performance saw the Company declare a Profit Before Tax of N731.8 million, a huge 107 percent increase over the N336 millionh recorded during the same period last year.

It Profit After Tax stands at N601.3 million which is 109.8 Percent higher than the N287.4Million recorded over the same period last year.

Regarded as one of the best posted by the Company in recent times, the performance is the outcome of initiatives and actions undertaken by the Company’s management led by the Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Idris Yakubu who assumed office in November last year, spokesperson for the company Tayo Ajakaye told journalists in Lagos.

Yakubu had started the implementation of a series of short and medium term process reviews and service improvement initiatives that has led to enhanced service delivery and improved customer satisfaction by the Company’s growing clients, he said.

In his comments, the Managing Director/CEO said, “We are extremely delighted with the recent results. It shows that the various initiatives that we are implementing to delight our customers are indeed working. A lot of credit for this performance, no doubt, goes to the Board of the company who have supported and trusted our leadership, our staff who are diligent and have become more responsive, our loyal clients who trusted us to handle all their business, and indeed, other stakeholders of the Company.”

While expressing his optimism that the Company is looking forward to a solid end of year, Yakubu said that all indices point to a strong showing and the kind of performance that the Company has not seen in recent years.