Group recycles plastic wastes to tiles, blocks in Kaduna

From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

A group, Developmental Association for Renewable Energy, has embarked on collection of plastic wastes in Kaduna with the aim of transforming them into interlocking-tiles, blocks, and roofing-tiles among others to protect the environment .

Chief Executive Officer of the organization, Engineer Yahaya Ahmed, disclosed during an interview with newsmen in Kaduna yesterday that the technology is first of its kind in Nigeria and other African countries.

According to him, the tried-and-tested new technology is very low-cost and helps keep plastic wastes out of the environment completely. He said that the organisation has partners in Germany and United Kingdom, adding that the original idea comes from Waste AID UK.

“We had planned to have them come to Nigeria to train our citizens, but things did not go according to plan, so they did the training in Cameroon and afterwards sent one of them to Kaduna to trained our citizens,” he said.

Engr. Ahmed said that the plastic wastes interlocking-tiles are more stronger and ever-lasting than the normal interlock-blocks currently sold in the markets.

“These plastic wastes interlocking tiles would take hundreds of years to decomposed, because of the materials used, and there are markets for the products,” he affirmed.

The Developmental Association for Renewable Energy boss disclosed further that the organization is set to train 1000 youth including women to help reduce unemployment, fight poverty and make them self-reliant.

“This is an attempt to save and guard against all forms of threats and dangers associated with environmental degradation and waste pollutions.”

He added that the organization sourced its products from waste collectors and scavengers.

The CEO however lamented that the greatest challenged faced by the organization is how to get the government buy into the programme in order to mobilize large number of youth for training and sustenance.

Also, a Consultant-Trainer and expert on recycling plastic wastes from Cameroon, Mr Pierre Kamsouloum, said it was interesting to be in Nigeria to trained young people who are interested in learning the new technology of transforming plastic wastes to something important in the society .

He said that the idea was muted 12 years ago in Garowa town, Cameroon, and few years later, he joined another organization to spread the message which involved travelling from one country to the other.

“I am here in Nigeria to impact the idea on other youth how to collect plastic wastes from trash cites and transformed them into something useful for construction of houses and other interior decorations.

“It is my joy to see that many youth joined the training, so as to help fight unemployment and poverty,” he said.

Similarly, The Assistant Director, African Climate Reporters, Dr. Piman Hoffman, applauded the effort of the NGO and the international waste trainer from Cameroon.

He said that recycling is important in today’s world if we want to leave planet earth for future generations, pointing out that it was good for the environment, since new products are being created from old ones which were no longer useful.

“Recycling begins at home and this makes us more responsible in the way we use and dispose wastes. It is evident from studies that people who do this instinctively cut down on buying unwanted things from the supermarkets.

“When we recycle, recyclable materials are reprocessed into new products, and as a result the amount of rubbish sent for incineration reduces,” he added.

One of the beneficiaries of the training, Siba Ahmed Dala, expressed satisfaction over what they are being taught.

It would be recalled that Engr. Ahmed is the engineer who constructed the first plastic bottled house in Africa located at Yalwa village along the Kaduna – Zaria road. The house according to experts could last for over 200 years.