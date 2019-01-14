Gunmen attack APC supporters in Ogun, party demands probe

Share This





















From Ayodele Samuel, Lagos

The Ogun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has condemned attack on its party members and supporters in Odogbolu town on Saturday evening as they awaited the arrival of its governorship candidate for the 2019 general elections, Prince Dapo Abiodun, who was on ward-to-ward tour of Odogbolu local government area.

It will be recalled that unknown gunmen opened fire on a crowd of supporters awaiting the arrival of Prince Dapo Abiodun at the venue of a planned grand rally in Odogbolu on Saturday, injuring three people, including a police officer.

The gunmen operating in an unmarked Toyota Camry and a bus shot into the crowd waiting to receive the governorship candidate at Odogbolu Garage.

Eyewitness said sighting the mobile police escort of Architect Owodunni Opayemi, ‘they opened fire on him at close range. The police officer now has a bullet lodged in his cheek and has been rushed to a private hospital, after it was discovered, on arrival, that the General Hospital Odogbolu was locked and not operating.’

The party said the attack has confirmed our earlier alarm that there were indeed plans to attack the convoy of Prince Dapo Abiodun and kill his followers.

The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement late Saturday confirmed that “some people in a bus shot indiscriminately along the road consequent upon which a policeman was slightly injured. The injured officer has been treated and discharged.

He is presently at the station making statement. Meanwhile the commissioner of police has directed the area Commander and the DPO to ensure the arrest of the hoodlums.”

Publicity Secretary APC Ogun State Executive Caretaker Committee Tunde Oladunjoye in a statement calls on the Inspector General of Police to quickly set up an independent panel, that will report to the police headquarters directly, to investigate not only the attack on the supporters of Prince Dapo Abiodun, but also the recently escalating political violence in the once peaceful state.

‘We want to assure our teeming supporters all over Ogun State that our ward-to-ward tour to the nooos and crannies of Ogun State shall continue, as we will ensure that all that is humanly possible under the laws of the land, will be done to guarantee safety of lives and properties. We call on the police to be alive to their constitutional responsibilities,’ Oladunjoye said.