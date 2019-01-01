Gunmen kill 4 in another Plateau attack

Share This





















From Ado Abubakar Musa, Jos

No fewer than four people were reportedly killed in another round of attack in Nding village of Barikin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Typev Terna, the state Police Public Relations Officer who confirmed the incident also said two people were critically injured and are currently receiving treatment at the Barikin Ladi General Hospital.

“ On 30/12/2018 at about 1815hrs, the Plateau State Police Command, Jos received a distress call from SAMSON. BITRUS of Gwom Nding Village that on the same date at about 1800hrs some unknown gunmen attacked a Peugeot 504 Station Wagon on the way to Nding Village.

“The Commissioner of Police Plateau State Command CP Austin I Agbonlahor having received the information immediately assembled a team that raced to the scene of crime but discovered on arrival that the attackers had left the scene of crime.

“On the scene of crime, three persons were seen motionless and they were immediately taken to the Barkin Ladi General Hospital where they were confirmed dead by the doctor on duty. Three injured persons were also taken to the hospital.

“Out of the three persons that were injured one of them died while receiving treatment. The remaining two persons in the hospital are responding to treatment.

“Citizens are advised to go about their lawful businesses and volunteer information that could lead to the timely arrest of the perpetrators of this dastardly act to face the full weight of the law, “ the police added.