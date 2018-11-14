Gunmen kill APC chairman in Kogi

Share This





















From Ahmad Ibrahim Lokoja

The Vice Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress in Ozugbe Ward in Bassa Local Government Area of Kogi State, Mallam Nuhu Musa has been shot dead, by some unknown gunmen.

Our reporter reliably gathered that the APC chairman and one Mallam Nurudeen Abdulkarim were killed in the early hours of Monday morning while they were observing the early morning (Subhi) prayer at the Community Mosque in Ibozogi village.

According to an eye witness account, the gunmen stormed the sleepy Egbura community while the people of the village were observing the early morning prayer, firing sporadically, thereby causing pandemonium in the area.

He added that upon approaching the community mosque, the gunmen started firing at them, disclosing that many other victims sustained various degrees of injuries.

Speaking in a telephone interview with our reporter, a community leader in the area, Mallam Muhammad Abubakar alleged that the Bassa Kwomu militias were behind the attack, urging the state government to take decisive steps to check the ugly incidents.

He further disclosed that the gunmen immediately fled the community after opening fire on them.

He added that, the law enforcement agents in the area are yet to visit the area, even after the office of the Divisional Police Officer in the local government was contacted on the ugly incident.

While revealing that the two party leaders in the community, Mallam Nuhu Musa and Nurudeen Abdulkarim died on the spot, other victims he further pointed out, have been rushed to neighbouring towns for medical attention.

When contacted, the spokesman of the state Police Command, Mr. William Aya who neither denied nor confirmed the incident, said he was yet to be briefed on the matter.