Gunmen kill man, kidnap daughter in Katsina

From Lawal Sa’idu Funtua, Katsina

Unknown bandits have shot dead one Alhaji Nasiru Mai-masara and kidnapped his daughter in Gachi quarters, Kankia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

A family source who pleaded for anonymity told newsmen that the incident occurred at about 2 a.m. yesterday.

The source said that when the gunmen invaded the town, they begun to shoot sporadically and went to the victims residence at Gachi quarters.

The bandits shot the victim when he attempted to escape and abducted his daughter.

The victim was later taken to Kankia General Hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Meanwhile, the remains of the deceased have been buried in accordance with Islamic injunction.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Gambo Isa, confirmed the incident, saying that the police were making efforts to trail the bandits and prosecute them.

He said the command had deployed State Investigation Bureau(SIB) and Federal Special Anti Robery Squad(FSARS) in the area to get the culprits arrested.