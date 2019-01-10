Gunmen on motorcycles kill 4 in Katsina village

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu with agency report

Another tragedy struck a Katsina Tuesday night as gunmen on motorcycles invaded Yar Santa village in Kankara local government area of Katsina State, killing four people and injuring several others.

The gunmen were said to have invaded the village at about 6pm when most of its residence were returning from a neighbouring market at Kankara town.

The gunmen, according to reports shot sporadically as villagers ran for safety. A source said it took the intervention of the vigilante group to dispel the gunmen.

However, when contacted spokesman of the Katsina state Police Command, SP Gambo Isah, told the media that he would make enquiries into the incidence and get back.

SP Gambo did not respond as at press time.