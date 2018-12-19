Gusau varsity senior staff protests over non release of N8bn arrears

Share This





















From Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d, Gusau

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) Federal University Gusau chapter has demanded that the federal government expedite payment of unpaid earned allowances, and to reinstate the sacked University staffers with immediate effect.

In a peaceful demonstration staged yesterday led by the SSANU Chairman, Mudassir Musa who said, they have resolved to join the protest embarked upon by the other chapters of the union nationwide grudged that, the federal government has no respect for the verdict earlier passed by the industrial court on the matter.

The Chairman cried that, the Eight Billion Naira meant for the payments of the outstanding earned allowances had since been approved to pay the non-teaching staff but, the federal government is still reluctant on the matter, “The development out of which we see no sign from the government’s side towards rescuing the situation”.

Comrade Mudassir further lamented failure of federal government over non positive response upon the SSANU’s demands despite several meetings with assigned related authorities, therefore, “Our last meeting held in Enugu about two weeks ago had resolved on staging protests until the approved funds are released”.

He reiterated the union’s decision on embarking on every legitimate struggle with a view to ensure the unconditional reinstatement of the sacked staffers of University Staff Schools across the Universities in the country.