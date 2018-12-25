I did nothing wrong as FCT Minister, says Bala Mohammed

Share This





















From Ahmad Mohammed, Bauchi

Bauchi State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP governorship candidate for the fourth coming general election, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Muhammad has explained that he has done nothing wrong when he was a minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Bala stated this while answering questions to reporters in Bauchi about how he won his case against the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC.

He said “I was the one that reported myself voluntarily to the EFCC ,because I believe in accountability I was in Europe I went there for a programme in oxford when I was told that EFCC wanted me, when I came I saw the invitation, I thought I t was a routine issue, I reported and I was arrested I tried as much as possible, they gave me bail condition I satisfied them even after I satisfied the bail condition I was kept for 45 days, I took them to court because I expected them to take me to court, they didn’t and of course the court issued a directives and order for me to be release I was not release that was what took me to 45 days 30 days after so the court was not happy and the same court I charged them, and of course I won the case against them with five million damages award”

Bala added that, “I am very happy with the judgement because it shows that there is hope in this country no matter the level of persecution the level of vilification we still has hope as Nigerians because the last resort is the Judiciary who have remain firm and they remain impartial, to a large extent that what has emboldened me to remain in the country and to play my politics because I know I have not done anything, and of course the other cases in court I don’t want to pre-empts it, but you have heard the confirmation from the EFCC that there was not a report from the ministry of the FCT by any individual, by any group by civil society group that any amount of money is stolen in the FCT or there is something somewhere fishy about me , but what lead to the investigation about me and whatever, was raised against me was supposedly the intelligence and we don’t know what that intelligent means”

Former FCT Minister said “I am a law abiding person I believe in accountability and I am ready to account for whatever they are charging me.”

On the peace accord signed by the all the governorship candidates in Bauchi State at the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Bala commended the initiative and asked for justice and equity from the security agencies and the electoral body to be fair and just to all at least if they want to achieve peace and successful free and fair election they are canvassing for.

He faulted the Police for participating in removing the posters of the opposition parties through arrest and even beating people and advised them to provide a level playing ground for all.