Illegal arms possession: Court acquits 4 suspects in Jos

From Ado Abubakar Musa, Jos

A Federal High Court sitting in Jos has discharged and acquitted four persons facing trial over alleged illegal possession of fire arms and ammunitions for lack of diligent prosecution.

Justice Dorcas Agishi, who discharged and acquitted the suspects expressed “worry’’ over the “lackadaisical attitude’’ of the prosecution in discharging their constitutional responsibilities.

The suspects, Daniel Mancha, Rwang Bitrus, Robert Uche and Davou Chuwang, all of Du Community in Jos South local Government of Plateau, were the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th accused in the matter.

They were arrested on April 27, 2016, and detained by the police for possession of various fire arms including an AK47 and an English made Pistol, contrary to and punishable under section 517 of criminal code and section 27 (1)(a)(i) of the fur earn act CAP 28 LFN 2004.

The Police, who began their trial on five count charge, later abandoned the case, which was taken over by the Plateau State Ministry of Justice.

One Mr. K.D. Kyentu appeared last for the ministry on June 6, 2018 and never again until the court frowned at their attitude toward the case.

When the case came up for hearing, Mr. Patrick Dihis, Defence Counsel to 2nd and 3rd accused persons, applied to the court for the case to be struck out.

Dihis pleaded for all the accused persons to be discharged and acquitted since the prosecution was not forthcoming in prosecuting their case. The trial Judge in her ruling, struck out the case and discharged the accused.