I’m rededicating my life to service, says Buhari

By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he has resolved to rededicate his life to the service of the people.

The President said this yesterday in response to preponderance of goodwill he received from all and sundries on the occasion of his 76th birthday.

In a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen, Buhari stated “It’s been my joy and honour to serve our country, Nigeria, for most of my life.

“As I turned 76 today, I am deeply grateful for all the prayers, goodwill messages and encouragement from Nigerians and friends, at home and abroad.

Life is better lived together in peace, unity and prosperity.

In all, I give glory to almighty Allah for mercies, and thanks to Nigerians for counting me worthy to serve them. It is something I have rededicated myself to, and will do to the very best of my ability.

Nigeria has all the potentials for greatness. Our greatness as individuals will only derive from Nigeria’s greatness. So, on this special day, I commit myself again to the task of taking our country to greater heights, and invite you to partner with me in that worthy cause.”