Institute parleys Kuje Area Council on security

By Usman Shuaibu

The Institute of Security Studies in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Tuesday paid a courtesy visit to the chairman of Kuje Area Council, Hon. Abdullahi Danladi Galadinma to fashion out the security challenges facing the residents of the area for so long now.

In his speech, Galadinma told the team of the security experts from the institute that his administration had deemed fit to organize the security meetings regularly in the council in order to put a stop to the issues of kidnapping as well as the dispute between farmers and herdsmen.

He said the administration of the council had engaged the local vigilante groups in Kuje metropolis, adding that his administration had also constructed police out posts in some villages in Kuje for the sake of peace there.

He expressed dismay that Kuje was one of the area councils mostly faced by the security challenging in the Federal Capital Territory, and appreciated the team of the institute for choosing Kuje for the visit.

While fielding questions from the newsmen, the chairman said his administration had been sensitizing the Kuje residents against violence before, during and after the next month’s general elections in the area.

Speaking earlier, the spokesman of the team from the institute, Dr A. Kareem said the team visited the council’s chairman to map-out strategies towards this year’s general elections.

He explained that the Institute of Security Studies was located in lower Usman Dam in Bwari Area Council, saying that the institute was found in 1999.

He further explained that the institute was established to create an enabling environment for the security operatives in the territory and beyond.

Similarly, the team of the institute also visited the Gomo of Kuje, Alhaji Jibrin Tanko in his palace and other important places in the area.

In his remarks, the Gomo thanked the team for their concern on the lingering security situation in Kuje, saying that his leadership would continue to give the necessary support and cooperation to the security agencies to do their work.