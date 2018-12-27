Insurgency: Air force to open Quick Response Unit in Sokoto

Share This





















The Chief of Air staff, Sadiqque Abubakar, has said a Quick Response Unit of the air force would soon be established in Sokoto to support ‘Operation Diramikiya’ across the north western zone.

Mr Abubakar, an Air Marshall, made the disclosure when he visited Zamfara State’s acting governor, Sanusi Rikiji, at the government house on Wednesday in Gusau.

He said he was in the state to access the situation of the men and officers of the Force in the troubled areas, to ensure lasting peace.

The chief of air staff commended the state government and the residents for the support given to the security agencies in the fight against insurgency, especially on intelligence gathering.

Mr Abubakar, who urged them to do more, said intelligence report remain a critical means of winning war.

Mr Rikiji, who is also the speaker of the State House of Assembly, lauded Mr Abubakar for the visit, saying that it showed the concern of the Federal Government to the problem bordering the state.

He assured that the state government would continue to support in all ways to see the success of the operation.(NAN)