Insurgency: Police deny 167 officers absconded from North East operation

By Ese Awhotu

The Nigerian Police Force has denied a report by an online medium that One Hundred and Sixty Seven of its officers have absconded from the North East operation against Boko Haram insurgents.

The Police said yesterday that,” all 2,000 Policemen deployed by the Force to the North East have reported and are on ground on combat operation fighting along with the military in the front line against Boko Haram insurgency.”

It added that, “the 2,000 Police personnel deployed are in high morale and high spirit in the operation. No Police personnel absconded as alleged in the report. “

The Police in a statement issued Wednesday, signed by Ag. DCP Jimoh Moshood, Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters Abuja, said its attention has been drawn to a story by Premium Times Online media, captioned “167 POLICE OFFICERS ABSCOND FROM DEPLOYMENT AGAINST BOKO HARAM (FULL LIST)”.

The Police stated that the story is untrue, absolute falsehood and a deliberate attempt to cast aspersions on the efforts of the Nigeria Police Force in the ongoing fight against the Boko Haram insurgency.

It said the insinuation in some quarters and as reported in the story that 167 out the 2,000 additional Police Officers recently deployed by the IGP absconded is not correct and should be disregarded by members of the public.

“These 2000 Police personnel are to complement the efforts of the military to add new impetus to the fight against the decimated Boko Haram insurgency,” the Police said.

It said the story was investigated and it was found out not to be correct, there is no reason whatsoever that Police personnel deployed for the operations in the North East would abscond.

The Police, therefore implored members of the public to disregard the story in its entirety as a pure misinformation and hearsay.

This is even as it said, the Force would continue to hold the media in a very high regard as a veritable partner in ensuring adequate security and success of the fight against insurgency, however, the media are implored not allow their esteemed publication be used publish falsehood capable of misinforming and misleading the public.