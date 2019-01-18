Issues as Council of State meet

Share This





















On Tuesday next week, the pantheon of leadership in the country will gather at the Presidential Villa to dissect the challenges facing the country and offer useful tips to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Council of State, consisting of living national leaders including its Chairman, President Muhammadu Buhari, its Vice-Chairman, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara; the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen; all state governors, all former presidents and heads of government, and the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, will brainstorm on disparaging issues threatening the peace of the country at the Presidential Council Chamber.

This gathering of statesmen, regardless of their political leanings, would appraise the state of the nation and suggest remedies to some national puzzles. Expectedly, the Council will review the nation’s security situation especially the activities of the terrorists in the beleaguered North-eastern part of the country.

Issues of renewed banditry in the North-west, armed robbery, kidnappings and other criminal activities across the country are also expected to attract the attention of the leaders.

The issue of the minimum wage bordering on the welfare of the people is also expected to be discussed. The President, who is the arrowhead of the federal government and chief executives at the state levels, are expected to brief the elders on the possibility of acceding to the N30,000 demands of the organised Labour.

The Council is also expected to appraise the preparation made by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) so far and offer suggestions on how best the poll could be handled without any hitch.

The confirmation of the appointment of the new Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Abubakar Mohammed Adamu, is also expected to be considered by the statesmen.

As a matter of urgency, the leaders are expected to examine the state of the nation with regards to pervading unemployment and chip-in suggestions to fine-tune government’s economic policies.

Well, the nation is waiting with bated breath on the verdict of the Council on Labour demands on minimum wage since the governors have insisted that they would go bankrupt if forced to pay the N30,000 as demanded.

It is hoped that the leaders would counsel those in government on the consequences of their refusal to accede to Labour’s demands at the twilight of a general election that promises to determine their continued leadership.