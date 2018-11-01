Kaduna crisis: DG Progressive Governors Forum commends El-Rufai on proactive action

Share This





















Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The Director General of the Progressive Governors Forum, Alhaji Salihu Mohammed Lukman has commended Kaduna State Government under the leadership of Malam Nasir el-Rufai for the proactive and decisive measures taken during the recent crisis in Kaduna state that claimed lives.

According to Alhaji Lukman in a statement he issued in Kaduna yesterday, since the reported events in Kasuwan Magani around October 20, 2018, Kaduna State was thrown into another senseless ethno-religious crisis with so many lives lost.

He said unlike previous crisis in the past, the response of the state government under the leadership of Mallam Nasir el-Rufai has been exemplary and commendable.

“ Both in terms of being present at many flashpoints and at the right time, mobilizing all arms of the security agencies and engaging all the critical segments of society, Mallam Nasir has demonstrated clear leadership when it mattered most,” he added.

“I find it very necessary to issue this statement given the attempts by many people who have disagreed or have had cause to be in opposition to Mallam Nasir’s politics. With all sense of responsibility, issues of peace and security must not be politicized.

“These are very trying times that required sober and humble candor. It is not about personal egos but the future of our state. I disagree with Mallam Nasir’s approach to issues of party management and I expressed this disagreement strongly in 2014 by contesting against him in the primaries that produced him as the candidate of the party.

“I still do have some political disagreements, mainly around issues party management, which we have been engaging and will continue to engage with,” he added.