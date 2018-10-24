Kaduna crisis: NSCDC arrest fake soldier

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola , kaduna

Operatives of Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corp, NSCDC, Kaduna State Command, have arrested an impostor with Nigerian Army uniforms and Police beret in Kaduna metropolis.

The Public Relations Officer of the Kaduna state Command of the Corp ASC Orndiir Terzungwe disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists in Kaduna yesterday.

According the statement, the suspect who gave his name as James Abelagi Tersoo, male (25) was apprehended during a stop and search operation at Jos Road in Kaduna metropolis.

The state commandant of the corps had on Sunday, 21st October, 2018 ordered full deployment of officers and men of the command to ensure law and order and enforcement of 24hour curfew imposed on Kaduna town and environs following upsurge of violence in some parts of Kajuru, Chikun, Kaduna-North and South with Igabi Local Government Areas.

James who said he worked with a private guard (name withheld) claimed he was heading to Kakuri before the arrest.

When searched, his bag contained these items: one pair of Nigerian army camouflage, black boot, one Green Beret with police crest and two belts (black and white).

The operatives who escorted the suspect to his residence located at Jos Road during investigation recovered another pair of army camouflage uniform, two camouflage jungle hats, one pair of army uniform, one army winter-cap, one army neck muffler, two army knee guards, one army cardigans, two army crested T-shirts and a pair of private guard uniform.

In the interest of peace and stability, the State Commandant of corps, Modu Bunu, restated call on parents and guardians to warn their children and wards to be law abiding and desist from all forms of crime.

Similarly, he called on traditional and religious leaders to caution their subjects against indulging in any act capable of destroying the peaceful measures put in place in the State.