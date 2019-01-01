Kano: District head bemoans high rate of maternal, neonatal deaths

Share This





















From Salim Umar Ibrahim, Kano

The District Head of Makoda Local Government Area of Kano state, Sa’in kano, Alhaji Wada Waziri, has lamented over persistent maternal and neonatal deaths in the state.

The district head stated this yesterday while receiving the committee on community based distribution of misoprostol and clrohexidine at his palace.

He further described the situation as alarming which requires urgent intervention of both government at all levels.

He assured the committee of his maximum support and cooperation with a view to saving the lives of women and children through involvement of TBA’S (traditional birth attendants) Earlier in his address, Professor Jamilu briefed the district head on the provision of Misoprostol and Chlohexidine courtesy of Kano state government and MNCH2.

The collaborative effort is to arrest the situation of maternal/ neonatal deaths and placenta infection.

During the distribution, the focal person of the program Hajiya ramatu explained to TBA’s and ward head on the government intervention and usage of the tablet.

Professor Jamilu went further to call on all stakeholders concerned to make a judicious use of the two medicines.