Katsina Emir, Usman warns leaders against betraying the masses

From Lawal Sa’ idu Funtua Katsina

The Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumin Kabir Usman has warned that leaders that are wicked and betraying the trust of the masses have a tragic end to their reign.

Usman gave the warning yesterday shortly after the turbanning of the new Sardaunan Katsina, Alhaji Ibrahin Ida.

He added ‘ if you are in position of leadership you should try to show compassion to the subjects you are leading. It is only through that that Allah will assist you to do the right thing and be loved by your people’ .

Similarly, the emir called on leaders at all levels to rise up against the dangers of drug abuse among youth in the society, stressing that a drug addict is like an animal that can take or commit any terrible act.

He said , “ I wish to call on politicians to desist from buying or encouraging thugs to take hard drugs in order to work for them. These thugs if they are not careful may eventually turn against them.”

The emir advised those aspiring for elective position to desist from playing a do or die politics, admonishing them to believe in fate and that Allah gives power to whomever He pleases and take it away from him if he pleases.

Usman therefore advised the new Sardaunan Katsina, Alhaji Ibrahim Ida to be good to all and keep close to him those that will give him good advise not according to him ‘ sycophants that will never correct you even when you are wrong.’

Those who attended the turbanning ceremony include, representative of president Buhari, Alhaji Lawal Aliyu ( Uban Doman Daura) the Katsina State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari, former Kano State Governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Shekarau, deputy governor of Katsina State, Alhaji Mannir Yakubu, former deputy governor of Kano state, Professor Hafiz, former senate president Ken Nnamani, Alhaji Dahiru Mangal.

The rest include PDP governorship candidate, Senator Yakubu Lado Danmarke, foemer senate leader, Ibrahim Mantu, Dan Iyan Katsina, Dr. Lema Jibrin, Malam Wada Maida, Alhaji Sada Ilu among others.