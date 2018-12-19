Katsina govt released N2bn for agric dev’t in 3 years-Masari

Share This





















From Lawal Sa’ idu Funtua, Katsina

The Katsina State Government has released over N2 billion to the Ministry of Agriculture and it’s parastatals for the development of the sector in the last three and a half year.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari disclosed this on Tuesday at the 1st state agricultural show held at Kafin Soli, in kankia local government area of the state.

Masari represented by his deputy, Alhaji Mannir Yakubu said the funds were released for the implementation of various agricultural activities aimed at boosting agricultural production and employment to the state teeming population particularly the youths.

He added that, government has also provided facilities, incentives and the enabling environment to small scale farmers to be fully engaged all year round.

According to him, our target is to ensure that both wet and dry seasons farmers in the state are being supported and empowered to compete positively with the global challenges.

On the revival of cotton production, the Governor said his administration is collaborating with the Institute of Agricultural Research, ABU Zaria for the production of cotton in the dry season.

Similarly, he said efforts are being made by government to source for improved seed varieties for farmers with short duration of maturity and high yield to increase their production, generate employment and provide wealth.

He however urged agricultural extension service agencies, research institutions, universities and other relevant stakeholders to partner with the state government to boost agricultural production in the state.

While calling on the state citizens to support the administration’s programmes and policies, the Governor appealed to the people to stop the felling of trees, encroachment of forests and grazing reserves to avert drought, desertification, as well as farmers/herdsmen clashes.