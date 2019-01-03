Katsina under siege by kidnappers, bandits -Masari

Share This





















From Lawal Sa’ idu Funtua, Katsina

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has lamented that the state is under siege by kidnappers, bandits and other criminal gangs.

The governor stated this yesterday at the Government House, Katsina, while presiding over an extra-ordinary security meeting convened by the state government.

Masari further lamented that no place is safe in Katsina State, adding that “even myself, as the governor of the state, I am not safe.”

The governor disclosed that few days back, some of his visitors that visited him at the Government House were robbed at gun point by about five fully armed men.

“If you look at the situation, it is no longer cattle rustling, kidnappers and armed robbers have pushed cattle rustlers to third position in the hierarchy of criminality in the state,” he added.

Our correspondent reports that those who attended the meeting include, police, army, DSS, Civil Defence, immigration, traditional rulers, government officials and other relevant stakeholders.