KEDCO assures consumers of adequate power supply

By Ese Awhotu

The Managing director and Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO) of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO), Dr. Jamilu Isyaku Gwamna, has reassured the company’s consumers in Kano, Jigawa and Katsina states that the company is working hard to ensure that adequate power supply is achieved in the company’s areas of jurisdiction.

Speaking during the company’s five years anniversary, Dr. Gwamna reiterated the commitment of KEDCO to meeting the energy demand of its customers in the region “As the company matures with time by building more distribution networks and improving the billing systems through the distribution of meters, which will snowball into improving the revenue collection for power consumed in the regions,” he said.

According to him, more reforms were on the way to promote efficiency and growth in the power sector to lead improved electricity services which is a key factor to driving the economies of Kano, Katsina and Jigawa states in the realization of the economic visions of these states.

Dr. Gwamna further hinted that power theft, vandalism and sabotage are the major threats to energy distribution in the concerned States.

He therefore charged the people to be vigilant in that regard and report such cases to the authorities as well as the relevant agencies so as to curtail this menace and make power supply and distribution available to the people.

He said KEDCO has in its five years of existence was able to improve its power distribution capacity to consumers from 220MW it inherited to 344MW within four years.

“This has really helped in improving the power supply in most parts of thestates concerned,” he added.