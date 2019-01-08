KEDCO cuts collection losses below 20 percent to meet N48bn target

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu

The management of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) says the company has perfected plans to cut Aggregate Technical, Commercial and Collection (ATC&C) losses to less than 20 per cent in 2019.

KEDCO’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Dr Jamilu Isyaku Gwamna (Sardaunan Gombe) made this revelation while speaking to newsmen in Kano recently.

Dr Gwamna said that it would be difficult to meet the N48 billion target of the company if such losses were not reduced to that per cent, adding that the company was committed to blocking all the loopholes to achieve the desired result to enhance the sustainability of the company’s role in meeting the financial demands of staff welfare and customer’s satisfaction.

“Our focus in 2019 is to reduce our aggregate Technical, Commercial and Collection losses to less than 20 per cent amongst other things toward achieving the target of N48billion.

“We must cut all losses to the barest minimum, if we hope to achieve our target in 2019 so as to sustain our robust role of workers welfare as well as keep up with our Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR) in different communities.

“The analytical assessment carried out by our team shows that losses through vandalism, equipment sabotage, energy theft, non-payment of bills and other unfriendly acts were gulping money from the company that could have boosted our revenue.

“As far as 2019 is concerned, no more losses as we are poised to blocking all loopholes to achieve our target of N48billion,’’ he said.

The KEDCO boss also listed revenue generation, customer intimacy, improved operational efficiency and improved working environment as the other objectives of the company in 2019.