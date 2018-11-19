KEDCO lauds FG on power sector reforms

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO), Dr Jamilu Isyaku Gwamna (Sardaunan Gombe), has commended President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government’s effort in growing small-scale industries in the country through the power sector reforms.

Dr Gwamna gave this commendation in an interview with newsmen, adding that the government’s reforms in the power sector which had improved power distribution to DISCO’s was a sign that the government was committed to the growth of micro industries in the country.

According to him, several small- scale businesses are growing in Nigeria as a result of the increased power supply which is good for the country’s economy and the diversification drive of the federal government.

“I commend the federal government for the investments and reforms in the power sector. This is responsible for the improved power supply which is growing the small- scale industries in the country”

“The improvement shows that President Muhammadu Buhari is committed to diversifying the economy of the country not just through agriculture but the manufacturing sector also.

“Before now, KEDCO had been distributing 220MW but due to the improvement in generation, we now dish out 344MW and we are poised to increase that as government’s efforts yield more’’, he said.

The KEDCO boss hinted that the growth of small -scale businesses in the country was creating jobs for the teeming youths, adding that more youths were now jettisoning white collar jobs for small scalebusinesses.

“Youths are now going into leather processing, plastic bags making, dying industry, weaving and other small- scale businesses that have engaged several youths and taken them off the streets.

Dr Gwamna emphasized that the power sector held the key to the economic prosperity of the country, adding that it would fast-track a balanced and sustainable economic growth. He further appealed to the people living in areas where power installations are to assist the federal government to sustain the improvement in the sector by reporting to security agents, unpleasant movements around such installation to steal equipment.