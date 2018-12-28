Killings: KAEDCO decries loss of N230m revenue monthly in Zamfara

Share This





















From Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d, Gusau

The Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KAEDCO) in charge of Zamfara state has lamented that the company is distributing generated energy at a loss as it only realises N120 million out of N350 million naira on monthly basis.

This was revealed yesterday by the Zamfara state Business Development and Public Relationship Officer (BDRO), Engineer Sabo Abdul during a stakeholders meeting organised by KAEDCO held at Crystal Hotel, aimed at finding solutions to the problems surrounding sales and consumption of energy in Gusau.

Engineer Sabo, who lamented backfiring of accumulated burden of 200 million naira into the coffers of KAEDCO Gusau branch said, “Zamfara state is on monthly basis distributing energy worth 350 million naira but only 120 million naira is paid by consumers across the state.”

According to him, less than what is expected from each transformer is paid, therefore, seeking interventions of community leaders, traditional rulers and philanthropists to amicably mobilize customers at their domains to settle their bills.

However, a customer suggested distribution of prepaid meters to customers with immediate effect as the only solution to current problem of misunderstandings between sales representatives and customers and the issue of revenue loss.

Also speaking, a representative of the state NSCDC Commandant, Chief Superintendent Yahaya Garba, called on the general public to report any suspicious movement and strange faces around any facility.