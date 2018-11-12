Killings: Plateau govt to train boys brigade on intelligence gathering

Share This





















From Ado Abubakar Musa, Jos

Plateau state government is to train some members of the state council of the Boys Brigade of Nigeria in skill acquisition as a way of empowering them.

Governor Simon Lalong disclosed this shortly after his investiture as the Grand Patron of the State Council of the Boys Brigade.

Governor Lalong said his administration is establishing two additional vocational training institutions in the state beside the Government Technical School Bukuru to equip the youth with vocational skills

Acknowledging the role of the Boys Brigade in internal security, Governor Lalong said some of them will be trained on intelligence gathering.

The governor lauded the Boys Brigade for its services during security challenges in the state, saying such sacrifice will not go in vain.

The governor said he considers his investiture as Grand patron of the organization as a great privilege ate and pledge not to let them down.

President of plateau state council of the Boys Brigade Sunday Gye,said the investiture is in fulfillment of section thirty-four (C) of the constitution of the organization which stipulates that in each state the boys brigade exist, the governor of the state becomes its grand patron

A minute silent was observed in honour of a deceased patron Emmanuel Nanle.