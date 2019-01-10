Killings: Police arrest gun runner/producer in Zamfara

Share This





















From Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d, Gusau

The Zamfara state Police Command has announced the arrest of a notorious gun runner who also doubles as producer of locally made fire arms in Bukkuyum local government area identified as Umaru Shehu Makeri in possession of eleven locally fabricated guns.

This was disclosed at a press briefing yesterday by the newly posted Commissioner of Police, CP Zannah Muhammad Ibrahim, adding that, the suspect who hailed from Tunga Malam village of Bukkuyum local government was arrested by the federal anti-robbery squad (F-SARS) along Gurusu-Gwashi road while on their routine crime prevention patrol.

The Commissioner said, “The suspected gun runner/producer was arrested in possession of eleven locally fabricated firearms which were suspected to be on illegal supply to the camps of the dangerous groups of armed bandits in the bush.

“Based on some overwhelming revelations, the suspect has been subjected to discreet investigation with a view to effect the arrest of his accomplices, and will be charged to Court as soon as investigation is completed” CP Zannah has stated.

In the same light, the Commissioner further informed of rescuing a kidnapped lady identified as Ayobami Dauda by the gallant men of the Command who after receiving the information, followed the footpath of the kidnappers down to Fegin Mahe area in Gusau metropolis where they traced and secured her freedom.

“Let me at this point use this platform to warn all criminal elements in the state to repent and surrender all their arms or face dare consequences, while members of the public should sustain their

cooperation and partnership with police and other security agencies in the area of information and intelligence sharing on activities of criminals for prompt and timely action”, the has called.