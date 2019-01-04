Killings: Why I don’t object to state of emergency in Zamfara -Yari

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

Zamfara state governor, Alhaji Abdulazeez Yari, has said that he will not object to the call for a state of emergency in his state for as long as doing that would stop the killings of the people by the armed bandits.

Yari made this clarification while responding to questions from State House Correspondents after a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa yesterday.

Asked why he supported the call for emergency in his state as recently reported, he said “Yes, we are there as a government because it is lives of people we are talking about. If there are no lives we won’t be there. So therefore I did not make that statement out of politics because the way some other people are looking at it politically. Since my inception I have never taken insecurity as a political affair, but I look at it as criminality and I approach it in the way that it can be solved. Some other politicians have been calling for state of emergency since three years ago, then I said to myself if state of emergency would solve the problem then Yari is ready.”

Asked what he specifically discussed with the President, Yari said “You are aware of what is happening in Zamfara state, and some parts of the neighboring states on the issue of banditry, abduction and insurgency. So, it’s important that I come forward to brief Mr President on the situation on ground which I just did. We sit down as head of security in the state and all other stakeholders where we reviewed the situation and come with the report that we think will help the security agencies there through Mr President to strategize so that they can curb the problem.”

On the situation on ground presently, the governor said “The situation is calm now. As a state we are putting our best to ensure normalcy returns. We have started getting results, we believe strongly with what we have on ground in terms of number of security personnel, if they take their job seriously, within a short time we will get out of this situation and we hope with encouragement from the president we believe in no time the issues will be a thing of the past.”