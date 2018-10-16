Korean Embassy hosts annual film expo to strengthen ties with Nigeria

Share This





















By Ikechukwu Okaforadi

The Ambassador of South Korea to Nigeria, Lee In-tae, at the weekend said the peoples of Nigeria and Korea have come to develop better understanding of each other through movies produced in both countries.

Speaking during the Korean Annual Film Festival held in Abuja, Lee In-tae said the event is organized to showcases the best Korean films Nigerians, even as he expressed delight that Nigerian movies are also attracting audience from across the world.

He said the event was held last year in Lagos where many Nigerians have come to love the Korean films, adding that Korean films are very popular across the world. “Many people get to know and fall in love with Korea through its movies”, he said.

Speaking further on the similarity between Nigerian movies and that Koreans, Lee In-tae said Nollywood is not young anymore, arguing that everyone knows it through Nigerian movies.

“Many people in the world have gotten better understanding about Nigerians, their challenges and their great ideas through Nollywood.

In this regards, these movies speaks directly to our minds and creative hearts through emotions.”

He expressed confidence that the Film Festival will bridge the gap between Nigerians and Koreans, and that through this, both countries will have deeper understanding of each other.

In a statement he issued on the Annual Film Festival, the Director of Korean Cultural Center Nigeria (KCCN), Han Sungrae, said on the first day, the Film: The Classified File, released on June 18, 2015, which is a 107 minutes film directed by Kwak Gyeong-taek, was shown.

Others, according to him are: Wonderful Nightmare, released on August 13, 2015, which has a 125 minutes duration and directed by Kang Hyo-jin, was shown on the second day, while on the third day, the film titled: Kundo, released on July, 23, 2014, which was directed by Yoon Jong-bin, with 135 minutes duration, was shown.