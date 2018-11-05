Late General Alkali: Police parade 19 suspects

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu ith agency report

The Plateau State Police Command has paraded 19 suspects connected with the killing of a former Chief of Administration in Nigerian Army, Gen. Mohammed Idris Alkali (retd).

The spokesperson of the Command, Matthias Tyopev, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, told journalists in Jos yesterday, that while investigation about the incident was still on, six out of theeight suspects earlier declared wanted have voluntarily surrendered themselves.

The police paraded a 21 years old John Alkali who was arrested with a locally-made gun with one round of live ammunition and Rebecca Gyang Pam (35), who lives in Doi community as the suspects.

He said that, the suspects will be taken to court soon.

According to Tyopev , “The retired General left Abuja for Bauchi en route Jos on September 3, 2018, and was reported missing on September 6, 2018, as he did not arrive his destination. The case was reported at the Anglo-Jos, Police Division on September 3, 2018.

“The tracking of his phones, vehicle and laptop led detectives alongside the military to a pond in Dura-Du in Jos South LGA of Plateau State. On September 29 2018, the car driven by the missing General was recovered at the pond.

“On October 17 2018, the military handed over 13 suspects arrested in connection with the case to the Plateau State Police Command for investigation. After a painstaking interrogation, the command declared eight suspects wanted on October 21 2018. So far, six out of the eight suspects have reported while two are still at large.”