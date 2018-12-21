Lawmakers want FG to unravel killers of Alex Badeh

Share This





















By Christiana Ekpa

The House of the Representatives, yesterday tasked the Inspector General of Police and Director General of Department of State Security to investigate and unraveled those involved in the killing of late Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh.

Also yesterday, the Senate has called on the federal government to investigate the circumstances surrounding the assassination of former Chief of Defence Staff, Alex Badeh.

The Senate urged the security agencies to also search and rescue Mr Badeh’s personal staff who was abducted by his killers. The House also condemned the dastardly act in totality.

The resolution of the House followed a motion on the “need to to investigate the killing of Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh” sponsored by Hon. Abdulrahman Shuaibu Abubakar (Mini North, Mini South and Naija Federal Constituency).

Abubakar while moving the motion Noted that “Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh, the exception officer who flew two former US President, received a recognition from Koffi Anan and the only four -star General Adamawa State ever produced was killed by unknown guns men on 18th December, 2018 in his car while returning from his farm along Abuja-Keffi road.

“He driver sustained serious injuries of gunshot and is received medical treatment. While his farm Manager Engineer Joe was taken away by the perpetrators of the act.

“The House aware that Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh was born on January 10th 1957 in Vimtim, Mubi Local Government Area of Adamawa State, North East Nigeria into a family of peasant farmers.

“He attended Vimtim primary school, and went on to obtain his school certificate from Villanova secondary School Human in 1976, he was admitted into the Nigerian Defence Academy as member of the 21th Regular Course on 3rd January 1977, and was commissioned pilot Officer on 3rd July 1979. Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh was the 15th Chief of Defence Staff of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (January 16th 2014 “Worried that the dead of Alex Badeh is indeed a great loss to Mubi North, Mubi and Maiha being my Federal Constiuency, Adamawa State and Nigeria at large having regards to his position and numerous contribution to this great country Nigeria,” he said.

In his contribution, Hon. Toby Okechukwu (Enugu PDP) blame the Nigeria Security agencies for the recent killing in the country.

“The way people are been killed in this country shows that, our security outfit are not working, they are not doing what they are supposed to do. If a general can be killed like that, you can now image what ordinary Nigerians are going through every day.

“It is very sad. I understand that the first thing that will come is about corruption allegations against him, unfortunate he is not here to answer all of that.

“It is a pity that after risking his life to service Nigeria, he now died like a commoner and this shows that Nigeria democracy is gone. He stressed the need for the perpetrators to face law.

Also Hon. Chike Adamu (APC Niger) who expressed fear over the rate of killing in the country. “Said it is planned, why must a general move alone with his driver, and third party? He questioned.

“Whether he is corrupt or not is not the matter, how will he be killed in that manner? This is an accident that happened close to the seat of power where you have the president, his Vice, Senate President including you Mr Speaker.

“The security issues need to address urgently with necessary sets and we need you people to act dearly. I am afraid,” he stressed.