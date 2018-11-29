Man in police net for impersonating AIG in Sokoto

Share This





















From Our reporter Kano

The Sokoto state Police Command has arrested one Ibrahim Dangaladima for fraudulence and impersonation as an ‘Assistant Inspector General’ of police.

The suspect who confessed that he had been in the business for 5 years was tracked and arrest at Mabera area in Sokoto.

Parading the suspect today,the spokesperson of the command,Cordelia Nwawe, said luck ran out of hand last Friday for the suspect who had for the past four months been operating as AIG and Force Secretary with an office at the headquarters in Abuja.

Nwawe said the suspect requested a total of N604, 500 in the guise of offering jobs in the Force.

She maintained that the suspect offered to have 9 slots for 5 cadet ASPs and 4 cadet Inspectors to an unsuspecting businessman.

According to her,the suspect engages victims through consistent text messages using etisalat SIM card no: 08182229077 which made the potential victim suspicious.

The PPRO also said the suspect requested N482,500 for the cadet ASPs at N76,500 each and N222,000 for the cadet Inspectors respectively.

Similarly, the PPRO confirmed the arrest of a car theft specialist, Surajo Abdullahi.

According to the command’s PPRO, the suspect was nabbed with a master key at the Shehu Mosque in Sokoto through prolonged intelligence operations.

The suspect succeeded in opening a Toyota Corolla ‘E’ with registration no: SLM 202 AA but before he turned the ignition, he was arrested.