Masari commissions 24 kilometre Sayaya road

From Lawal Sa’idu Funtua, Katsina

The Katsina state Governor, Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari has commissioned the 24 kilometres Mararrabar Sayaya-sayaya -Mazoji road.

The commissioning of the road was sequel to the commencement of campaigns being conducted for the reelection of the governor in the 2019 general elections.

Speaking during the ceremony, the state Commissioner of Works, Housing and Transport, Alhaji Tasi’u Dahiru Dandagoro explained that the road was first awarded by the previous administration at the cost of over 2.5 billion naira as a surface dressed road.

However, the commissioner revealed that the present administration continued with the project through asphalting the road at the cost of 3.1 billion naira.

A representative of the construction firm, Mother cat in a remark expressed gratitude to Governor Aminu Masari for giving the company an opportunity towards contributing to the infrastructural development of Katsina state.

Shortly before commissioning the road, Governor Aminu Masari expressed gratitude to God for giving him an opportunity to serve humanity through the completion and commissioning of the road project for posterity.