Masari commissions 25 buses for Katsina Transport Authority

From Lawal Sa’ idu Funtua, Katsina

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has commissioned 25 buses purchased by his administration for the state transport authority.

Speaking yesterday at the commissioning ceremony held at the premises of the state transport authority along Batsari Road Katsina, Masari disclosed that the 25 buses were purchased at the total cost of N1.1 billion naira.

He added that the 25 buses purchased include 10 Toyota Coaster 30 seater busese and 15 Toyota 14 seater buses, stating that the added buses would further strenthing the operations of the authority.

The governor however warned the management, staff and traders of the authority to guard against misuse of the buses, further warning them not to operate them on the basis of hire services.

Masari noted that the operations of the buses by the state transport authority remained one of the only ways the masess are benefitting from the resouces of the state government.

Earlier in his remarks, the state commissioner of works, housing and transport, Alhaji Tasi’ u Dahiru Dandagoro thanked the governor for injecting life into the operations of the authority.

In his remarks, the General-Manager of the Authority, Alhaji Haruna Musa Rigoji warned drivers of the buses to desist from misusing them, adding that any driver caught culpable would be sacked by the management