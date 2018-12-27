Melaye’s allegation on planned arrest mischievous -Police

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu

The Police has debunked an allegation by the senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Dino Melaye, that the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris plans to arrest and inject him to death.

The Police, in a statement yesterday, said there is no such order from the IGP or any plan by the Force to arrest Senator Dino Melaye and inject him to death.

However, the Police stated that,” if the Senator knows he had committed any crime or he is aware of his involvement in any crime, he should come out and confess and face the legal consequences, instead of whipping up sentiments to distract the public.”

The Force described that statement credited to the senator as mischievous, malicious, capable of misleading the public and laughable, adding that there was no such order from the IGP or any plan by the Force to arrest Senator Dino Melaye and inject him to death.

The Force, said it sees such defamatory, mischievous, malicious and reckless statement by Senator Dino Melaye as untrue, ridiculous, mischievous and unfortunate.

It, therefore, enjoined members of the public to disregard and discountenance the statement by Senator Dino Melaye in its entirety as untrue and mischievous.

The Police called on Senator Dino Melaye to note that his statement constitutes a criminal defamatory offence, hate speech and hateful conduct.

“He should, however, as a law maker be law abiding and desist from un-senatorial and lawless utterances that cannot be substantiated with facts.

“The Inspector General of Police will not be distracted by statements from the likes of Senator Dino Melaye, but will continue to ensure that the rule of law prevails in all matters,” the Force said.