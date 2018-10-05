Military confirms killing of 13 in Plateau

Share This





















From Ado Abubakar Musa Jos

Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), yesterday confirmed the killing of 13 persons JoI village in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau state.

Major Adam Umar, media and information officer of the operation confirmed the killing to newsmen in Jos.

He said it is an attack and counter attack between Berom and Fulani communities.

The incident was said to have occurred on Tuesday night but confirmed yesterday.

“Jol attack in Riyom followed the killing of three cows on the 19th September in which a meeting between Berom and Fulani in the area was summoned. Despite the peace meeting, a herder and five cows were later ambushed and killed in the area on the 29th of September while other cows were injured.

“After that attack, another Fulani boy was shot in the hand and one cow killed on the 2nd of October and that same day an attack was launched on the Berom community of Jol and houses raised down while 13 people were killed, “ Umar narrated.