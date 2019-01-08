Minimum wage: NLC begins nationwide protest today

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu

The Nigeria Labour Congress has said it will begin a nationwide protest to drive its demand for the upward review of the national minimum wage from N18, 000 to N30, 000 today.

The General Secretary of the NLC, Dr. Peter Ozo-Eson, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

However, he said that there would be no strike for now.

Ozo-Eson, therefore, asked members of the public to disregard reports that the strike would begin today.

“It has come to our attention that some sections of the news media have largely misrepresented our action plan in reaction to the delay in transmitting the recommendations of the Tripartite Committee on a new national minimum wage to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“It should be recalled that the National Executive Council of the NLC met on December 17 last year and directed that we hold nationwide mobilisation of workers and our allies if, by December 31, 2018, the bill on the national minimum wage was yet to be sent to the National Assembly to be passed as an Act of Parliament.

“We immediately announced then that on Tuesday, January 8, 2019, there will be a nationwide mass mobilisation and protests simultaneously across all states in Nigeria.

“This does not translate to a strike,” the statement reads in part.