Monarch, NACCIMA boss urge youth to embrace entrepreneurship

From Ayodele Samuel Lagos

Frontline Yoruba monarch and Chairman of OBAT Petroleum, His Imperial Majesty Oba Dr. Fredrick Obateru Akinruntan has charged youth to embrace entrepreneurship and generate ideas that would end unemployment in the country.

Oba Akinruntan led other speakers at a youth summit organized in Lagos, by the Entrepreneurship and Empowerment Initiative of Nigeria (TEEIN).

While Oba Akinruntan urged the youth to embrace entrepreneurship as a lasting solution to unemployment, charging them not to despite little begining.

“Entrepreneurship is a journey, hence you must have the tenacity.

Apart from formal education which is equally important, they must be willing to work very hard because every hard work pays.”

Also speaking at the summit, National President of Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Chief Mrs. Alaba Lawson disclosed her willingness to support youth and women with genuine ideas and motive to ensure that the level of unemployment is drastically reduced in Nigeria.