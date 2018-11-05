Muslim, Christian clerics visit Kaduna crisis areas, preach peace

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, kaduna

A team of Imams and pastors lead by popular Kaduna pastor Yohanna Buru yesterday visited Maraban kajuru community in southern part of Kaduna state ,with the aim of promoting peaceful coexistence, better understanding among different faith in the Area While speaking, Buru said he came with the team of Islamic and Christian scholars to the trouble area in other to sensitize the public in the importance of living in peace and harmony.

While appealing to youth to shun all forms of violence, Buru said, the reason for taking peace campaign is to meet with Adara/Gbagyi/Hausa and Fulani in the area, in other to promote peace and unity among the resident in the area, and also to raise more awareness on the need to live and peace and harmony.

He stressed the importance of forgiveness among communities, while urging youth in the area to be law abiding citizens.

“We came as team of Muslims and Christians clerics to preach the message of peace and unity to all residents in the area including woman and children on the importance of peace.”

Buru pointed out that Both Qur’an and Bible preaches peace and unity, adding that both Islam and Christianity teaches their followers how to live in peace with their neighbors in other to have an everlasting peace

“Remember we all are from one family Adams and eve, we believed in one God,we all believed in Holy Bible and Qur’an,,we are brothers and sisters, therefore we must learnt how to live in peace and unity among us”

“Our holy scriptures guided us on how to accommodate each one, and be our neighbor best friend”

“we must be united, so as to shun the evil that are generating crisis from one place and another”

He then called on youth to shun all forms of ethno-religious, communal & polical violence that has contribute in bringing the region backward for many year.

He appealed to all the resident in the area to immesenly embrace peace and unity while calling on religious leaders and traditional title holders to double their effort in praying for peace and unity of the country.

Additionally, Buru said southern part of kaduna in the past years has experienced many crisis which affected the region negatively, He then called on every stake holders in the region to support state and federal government in promoting peace and tolerance

Responding, Mallam john Peter, a resident in the area, thanked the team of the clerics for visiting the community.