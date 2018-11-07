My school certificates are genuine, says Kaduna PDP guber candidate

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna

State, Honourable Isa Mohammed Ashiru has said all the certificates he

presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for

the purpose of the forthcoming governorship election are all genuine

and complete.

He stated this in a statement issued by the Media Office of

Honourable Isa Mohammad Ashiru Campaign Organization (HIMACO) and

made available to this medium in Kaduna yesterday.

The statement added that, the governorship candidate “wishes to

inform his teeming supporters and well – wishers that, contrary to the rumours being spread by some ill–informed opponents, his school certificates and which he has presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the purpose of the forthcoming gubernatorial election are all genuine and complete.

“He therefore calls on the good people of Kaduna State to, as usual, ignore the speculation that there are problems with his school certificates describing it as a manifestation of the desperation of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to create doubt and confusion in the minds of the people of Kaduna State who have clearly resolved to vote out the present government in 2019.”

Ashiru who urges PDP supporters across and his teeming supporters across the state to however remain confident, steadfast and focused as the day of reckoning approaches, also reminds the architects of the baseless allegation that between 1999 and 2015 he contested and won election four times.

He further queries: How could I have become a member of Kaduna State House of Assembly from 1999 to 2007 and subsequently member of Federal House of Representatives from 2007 to 2015 if my school certificates were or are still deficient or incomplete? Or at what point did they become so?

The PDP Gubernatorial Candidate says that he however understands the fact that the peddlers of all those lies are only trying to derive a false comfort from their act obviously in the belief that something with regards to the determination of our great party, PDP, to recapture Kaduna State will change.

But Ashiru assures the people of the State whom he believes are clearly desirous and deserving of a truly democratic government that he and the PDP will remain undaunted and unshaken in their bid to salvage Kaduna State.