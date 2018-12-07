N75m revenue: Delta LG drags Pan Ocean to Appeal Court

Share This





















By Osaigbovo Iguobaro, Benin

Ethiope West Local Government Area, Oghara in Delta State has approached the Court of Appeal, Benin Division seeking order to compel Pan Ocean oil Corporation Nigeria Limited to remit N75 million revenue claim to the Council.

The Appellant (Ethiope West Local Government Council) in a suit No. HCH/A/4/2013 and RCO/4/13, has canvassed three grounds of appeal before the court.

It argued that the lower court (Delta State High court) erred in law when he held that the trial court (revenue court) lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the subject matter of the claim before it.

Justice K. O. Okpu of the Delta State High court had on the 22nd day of July 2015 in a judgement which upturned the decision of the revenue court in December 2013 and resolved the case in favour of the respondent (Pan Ocean Oil Corporation Nigeria Limited).

The revenue court had ordered Pan Ocean Oil Plc (the defendant) to pay the levies as assessed by the government to Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State, prompting the former to seek redress at Delta State High court, which upturned the 2015 judgement of the revenue court.