NAFEST 2018: Hope array for youths on skills acquisition

By Mashe Umaru Gwamna

The free skill acquisition component of the 2018 edition of National Festival of Arts and Culture NAFEST received a major boost with over 900 youths lining up to acquire various skills during the course of the event in Rivers State.

A major aspect of NAFEST 2018 as packaged by the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) in collaboration with the Rivers State Government is focused on building capacity and equipping youths with several skills to promote self-sufficiency and entrepreneurship.

During the course of NAFEST 2018, thousands of youths will acquire skills in the areas of soap production, bead making, fashion design, shoe manufacturing, makeup, art and craft design and many more.

The Director-General, NCAC, Otunba Segun Runsewe reaffirmed this position while addressing both trainers, trainees and invited guests at a Stakeholder’s Round-Table on Entrepreneurship held at the Obi Wali event centre in Port Harcourt, forming part of a cocktail of events for NAFEST 2018.

Runsewe said, “The human angle to capacity-building is very important and this will be fully explored because we believe the youths must be empowered in our drive towards a better Nigeria”

The NCAC boss stressed that NAFEST 2018 will not only be a display of fanfare but an avenue to empower youths to create wealth while also preparing them to assume the role of future leaders fully equipped with the requisite skills to take Nigeria to the next level.

The festival of sorts will last for one week with other interesting components like indigenous games, traditional wrestling, cultural market, free medical checkups, traditional folklore, music and dance amongst many other varied inclusions.