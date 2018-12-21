NASS workers call off 4 days warning strike

Share This





















By Christiana Ekpa and Umar Puma

The National Assembly workers under the umbrella of “Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), on Thursday suspended its 4-day old strike action embarked upon on Monday over unpaid allowances and improved condition of service.

Addressing news men in Abuja yesterday, the Chairman of PASAN Comrade Musa Muhammed Bature and other union leaders disclosed that the strike action had been suspended as some of their demands were being addressed by the management.

According to him, the management had agreed to implement 28 per cent increment in the Consolidated Legislative Salary Structure (CONLESS) after lengthy discussions with the workers and that its payment would start from January next year.

He disclosed that on the review of condition of service, the management had confirmed that both the two Chambers of the National Assembly had passed the document and that the process of harmonisation had commenced and would be formalised as soon as the documment was endorsed.

He explained that on the issue of promotions, the management vigorously agreed that outstanding letters of promotion would be released as soon as work resumes while on the issue of no vacancy, a committee was set up with the union to identify available vacancies before the end of the year 2018.

Speaking on the constitution of the Commissioners of the National Assembly Service Commission NASC, he said that the names of the nominees had been forwarded to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for appointment.

The union said that they continue negotiations with the management on those issues and thanked the workers for their commitment to ensure the success of the strike action.

The workers had demanded the payment of their outstanding wage increment of 28 per cent of salaries, improved condition of service and constitution of Commissioners of the National Assembly Service Commission among others from the management of the apex legislature headed by the Clerk to the National Assembly CNA Alhaji Ataba Sani Omolori.

The had issued a notice of strike to the Senate President Dr. Bukola Saraki and Secretariat of National Assembly Service Commission on Friday December 14, 2018 and workers embarked on the strike on Monday during which they blocked major entry points to the Three Arms Zone where the National Assembly is situated.

The Clerk of the NASS, Alhaji Omolori had to invite the security agencies to assist to in securing the NASS Complex from the striking workers before President Muhammudu Buhari could present his 2019 budget proposal on Wednesday.