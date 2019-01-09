NDLEA arrests 23 cocaine pushers in Kano

Share This





















From Mustapha Adamu, Kano

The Commandant, Kano State Command of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Dr. Ibrahim Abdul has revealed that, 23 suspected cocaine pushers have been arrested in the state within one month.

The Commandant disclosed this yesterday, while briefing newsmen on his achievement as the new NDLEA boss in Kano.

Abdul, who assumed duty in December, 2018, said 20 of the suspects, who were arrested at Sabon Gari area in the Kano metropolis, were not indigenes of the state, but came from the southern part of the country.

According to him, the arrest of the suspected cocaine pushers was part of the command’s efforts towards ending drug abuse in Kano.

He added that, “as the commandant of the NDLEA in Kano, i will not recent in my efforts towards ensuring the success of the agency and also keeping the state free from drug abuse.

The commandant, however, revealed that, the command had arrested a suspect operating a clandestran laboratory, where he produces fake drugs, especially antibiotics like Augmenting and Articimet.

According to him, the suspects, Ikenna Daniel, was arrested with over 8 cartons of fake Augmenting, weighing 115 kilograms and Articimet of about 136 kilograms.

Abdul added that 86 suspects were arrested by the Command within the last one month, with different types of illicit drugs weighing 1.4 tons.

He explained that they are making all the necessary arrangements to take all the suspects to court.

According to Abdul, “We intercepted 17.1 grams of Cocaine, Cannabis 761.5 kilograms, Heroin 20 grams, tramadol182.3 kilograms, Codeine 75.2 kilograms while D5 we intercepted 12.5 kilograms”.

He added that, the command had also intercepted 10.4 kilograms of Pentazocine and also 314 grams, saying they have confiscated the total of 1,042.516 kilograms which is over one ton of the illicit drugs.