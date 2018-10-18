NDLEA confirms killing of bystander during raid on drug dealers in Kano

Share This





















From Mustapha Adamu, Kano

The Kano state NDLEA Commander, Hamza Umar yesterday confirmed the alleged killing of a bystander during a raid on drug dealers in Kano on Monday.

He, however said it was not intentional. Narrating how it transpired, the commander said his operatives stormed a Plaza area to arrest a notorious dealer of drugs, Ibrahim Reza.

According to him, his operatives were engaged in physical confrontation with some drug dealers who tried to rescue Reza from the hands of the NDLEA officers after they successfully arrested him.

“They stormed on out men to forcefully snatch Reza after we nabbed him. In the course of the struggle, one of my officer fell to the ground. In a bid to escape their attack, he fired a warning shot while on the ground. Unfortunately the bullet brushed off the chin of the deceased.

“It is not intentional at all. But according to the rule of our duty, I am just to investigate how the incident happened. But I cannot punish the officer.

“The officers that launched the operation had already been arrested.

I have handed over the case to the police and they are on top of the situation,” said the commander.

Umar also stated that he attended the funeral service of the deceased and paid a condolence to the bereaved family He explained that “if the family claim their right over the death of their member, I myself will show them the procedure. But if they forgive, then fine it is already a fateful event. ”

The commander also stressed that the agency would arrest Reza sooner or later, adding that all other drug dealers would be dealt with in a bid to tackle the menace of drug abuse in the state.

NDLEA were said to have killed a bystander during a raid on drug dealers in Kano State on Monday.

The incident happened at Plaza area, a popular beehive of drug dealers in Fagge Local Government Area of the state.

The victim, identified as Abubakar was said to have been shot dead in the course of a raid by the operatives of the NDLEA when he came to the area to collect his clothes.