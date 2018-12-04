Niger Bobi grazing reserve to gulp N13bn – Commissioner

Share This





















From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna.

The Niger State Government has said that to bring Bobi Grazing Reserve to life would gulp N13 billion.

The state government had recently developed a ten years development plan for the 30,000 hectares grazing reserve located in Oroh, near Kampani Bobi community in Mariga local government of the state.

The Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Haruna Nuhu Dukku and his livestock and fisheries counterpart, Alhaji Zakari Bawa Bala in an interactive session with newsmen on Sunday in Minna said works on the grazing reserve would commence in earnest after a flag off by President Muhammadu Buhari at a date which would be announced soon.

According to them, the report of the committee set up for a comprehensive development blueprint for the reserve has gotten the nod of the federal government and other partners who have shown interest in the project.

They explained that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has also indicated interest to support the reserve, which would boast of modern abattoir and meat packaging center, yogurt making factory and other agro allied industries.

They noted that the reserve would boast of infrastructure such as pasture, electricity, water, schools, roads, hospitals, earth dams and other facilities.

According to them, the state government has already commenced works on the access roads, veterinary clinic and police station, while works on boreholes around existing communities within the reserve are near completion.

The commissioners averred that the state government is considering the enforcement of cattle tax system for security purposes, adding that the tax regime will help in monitoring those who reside within the grazing reserve area.

“We have to as part of our program put in place the system to monitor and one thing we are considering even though we have not concluded yet is the tax system. The tax system is good even for security purposes and that will allow us to monitor who and who resides within the grazing reserve,” they explained.

They warned those using part of the land for farming to desist from using the area gazetted for the grazing reserve in order to avoid the clash between them and herdsmen.