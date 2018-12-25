Niger: Garam Park to gulp N4bn, generate N113m annually -Commissioner

Share This





















From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna

The establishment of Garam Industrial Park in Suleja local government area of Niger State is to cost over N4 billion under Public Private Partnership (PPP) in which the investor has expended N1 billion already.

The Commissioner for Investment, Commerce and Industry, Alhaji Mudi Muhammad disclosed this in a press briefing organized by the Ministry of Information and Strategy tagged stewardship of the APC led administration in the state.

He said that when completed, the Niger state government would be generating revenue of about N113 million annually from the park for 35 years hence the need for the wise investment Muhammad said that it has registered no fewer than 367,000 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the state from 2016 according to National Bureau for Statistics hence the easy process created by One Stop Shop Investment by the state.

He further disclosed that the state has attracted various investment opportunities in Niger state because of the political will of the present administration of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello through training and retraining on different economic windows.

Mudi Muhammad emphasized that it has built 90 units industrial cluster at Souka – Kahuta in Minna industrial cluster in partnership with Messrs Abegyi Nigeria Ltd at the cost of N1.18 billion while the subsidy of N233 million yet to be paid by the state government.

He also hinted that the state had carried out advocacy and sensitization to the 25 local councils in 2016 and expended N15 million to that effect also N2 billion CBN MSME- DF sensitization tour of the same 25 LGAs with N100 million for consultancy services with only N30 million released.

Meanwhile, about thirty women in business entrepreneur Programme were sent to Turkey for training who are now further training others in the state currently, adding that the construction of Suleja International

Market and motor park handled by Exson Limited to cost N1.698,944,000:00 now at 75% completed.