Niger govt acquires N400m worth of lead poison machines

From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna

The Niger State Government has procured over N400million lead poison indicators to ensure quick ascertaining of people affected by lead poison to fast track their treatment.

To this effect, the government has obtained nine licenses for the exploration of mineral resources in the state.

The Commissioner of Mineral Resources, Engr Ibrahim Muhammad Panti made this known while addressing newsmen at the Ministry of Information and Strategy organized ‘Stewardship’ of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello’s government.

Panti explained that the state government has expended over N145 million to Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai to carryout preliminary investigation for the Carbon Hydro deposit in Bida Basin however, confirmed the presence of oil deposit in the Basin.

He lamented the activities of illegal mining ongoing in the state, taking advantage of the presence of numerous number of solid mineral deposits in all the 25 local governments hence the procurement of Special Purpose Vehicles for easy finding of solutions to ensure safe mining and curb illegal mining in the state.

According to him, the nine licenses obtained were to encourage legal mining especially for gold, tantalite and precious stones (tamolin) and encourage the formation of co-operatives as government under the period of review has developed comprehensive mineral resources data base for the guidance to be use by the public and private sectors.

Panti further said that the state government has concluded plans to partner with a Russian Company to begin proper work on mining.

He urged the use of professionals in the process for the evaluation, quantify and the economic viability of all the mineral deposits in the state.

He hinted that the state has a lot of solid mineral resources which

can sustain the country economically hence the need to diversify to improve the state Internal Generated Revenue (IGR) catapulting the state from over dependence on the federal allocations to economic prosperity.

The commissioner confirmed that a baseline study report have been received on environmental viability of oil and gas in the state, a geographical information system analysis and drilling of shallow wells had been carried out at Makera, Bokani, Kontagora, Enagi and Gulu to determine the Kudu shale.

Engineer Ibrahim Mohammad Panti finally affirmed that Whitepage International Consult had discovered the presence of Hydrocarbon at the Bida Basin, he said talks is in progress to conduct seismic data analysis to prove the viability of the hydrocarbon in commercial quantity.

He disclosed further that the present administration has embarked on oversight functions exercise on sensitization across the state in the dissemination and implementation of solid minerals and Oil and Gas Policies in the state.

Consequently, the state has acquired some mineral title for Zuma Mineral Development Company to enable it participate actively in the exploration and exploitation of solid minerals in the state. The company who is already in talks with investors according to him is an SPV under the ministry and was created to carryout mining activities on behalf of the state.