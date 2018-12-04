Niger records 87 HIV deaths in one year – Official

Share This





















From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna

The Niger State Ministry of Health and Hospital Services has said that eighty seven (87) persons have died of HIV/ AIDS in the last one year and 3,000 patients receiving treatment according to statistics from the state public health facilities.

The Permanent Secretary, Dr Muhammad Makun Sidi disclosed yesterday in Minna at a press conference to mark 2018 World Aids Day (WAD) with the theme; ‘Know Your Status’ to commemorate 30th in series of WAD.

He stated that the fight against HIV/ AIDS in Niger state has witnessed a progressive decrease in the prevalence from 6.2% in 2008 to 1.7% in 2014, the lowest in the North Central region while putting the positive rate at 0.7% currently.

Makun Sidi hinted that the joint assessment of prevention of mother to child transmission carried out by the state ministry and State Action Control on Aids (SACA) in 2018 confirmed that of the 51,712 pregnant women the received HIV/ AIDS counseling and testing in 25 facilities 731 client were positive and received ARV prophylaxis.

He further said that under the year review a total of 137,253 individuals received HIV testing services 5,612 were found to be positive while all were enrolled in to ARV services.