Nigeria, Niger Republic sign pact to fish out border bandits

From Lawal Sa’ idu Funtua, Katsina

The Federal Government of Nigeria and Niger Republic have signed a bilateral agreement join hands in fishing out criminal elements operating within their borders.

The Governor of Maradi in Niger Republic, Engineer Zakari Umar disclosed this yesterday

in Katsina while speaking at the flag- off of formal implementation of the 3- year work plan of the bi-lateral agreement between Katsina State and Maradi Region, Niger Republic held at Sir Usman Nagogo Polo Play Ground, Katsina.

He added that, “We have equally resolved to intercept any criminal element disturbing the peace of our people. That was why we quickly embraced the initiatives of Governor Aminu Bello Masari and the initiatives has brought peace to our people.”

In his speech, Governor Aminu Bello Masari said the agreement was meant to facilitate movement of people within the two countries, enhanced security and improve relationship between farmers and herders moving within their border.

The governor who was represented by his Deputy, Alhaji Mannir Yakubu averred that the implementation of the agreement has drastically reduce conflicts between farmers and herders operating within their domains.

Also speaking, the Secretary to the Government of the State, Alhaji Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa said the agreement was facilitated through the efforts of governors and officials of the two states.

Inuwa stated that the issue of shielding criminals that cross into each other countries has been resolved as both nations exhibit commitment to tackling criminality.

In a remark, the Chairman of Katsina State Standing committee on improvement of farmers/ herdsmen relationship disclosed that the agreement was only centred on improving security, trade and cultural relationship.